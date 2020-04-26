Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donald Wayne Houchin. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Graveside service 10:00 AM Orchard Mesa Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Donald Wayne Houchin



December 23, 1935 - April 21, 2020



Donald Wayne Houchin, 84, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away at home on April 21, 2020, surrounded by his loving family.



Don was born on December 23, 1935, in Princeton, Indiana, to Monzell and Willard Houchin. Don graduated from high school and was called to serve his country with the United States Army. He married Lois Deisher the day before he left to serve.



After his military service, Don and Lois relocated to Sterling, Colorado, where he worked in the oilfield. He later worked for Reed Tool Company and was transferred to Grand Junction, Colorado. After Reed Tool Company, he worked at Grand Junction Pipe where he retired in 2002.



Don was preceded in death by his parents, Monzell and Willard, and brother, Willard Houchin, Jr.



Don is survived by Lois Houchin; son, Stephen (Cynthia) Houchin, Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Donna (Anthony) Houchin-Fanzo, Aurora, CO; fgrandchildren, Cassi Stover (Jeremy), Marqie Webster, Steven Knott, and Jessica Knott. He also has five great-grandchildren, Chandler, Addison, Ruhnezmae, Kaison and Jaylynn. Greg "Turbo" Wilson, a close family friend, was considered a second son to Don.



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest of Grand Junction, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.



The family wishes to extend their gratitude to HopeWest Hospice Care, and his caregiver, Candy Fitzgerald.



