Donna Beard
1936 - 2020
Donna Beard

December 16, 1936 - August 17, 2020

Donna loved her family including all the four legged children. She enjoyed making new friends at the Solstice Community.

Donna was preceded in death by her husband, Warren K. Beard and all of her siblings. She is survived by daughter, Alexandra (Corby) Sherwood, and son, Warren C. (Julie) Beard.

Internment will take place in Boulder City, Nevada at a future date. There will be no services. The family requests contributions be made to HopeWest Grand Junction.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 26, 2020.
