Donna Gwen OhlrichNovember 27, 1950 - July 5, 2020Donna Gwen Ohlrich, age 69, died unexpectedly July 5, 2020, due to a brain aneurysm.Born November 27, 1950, she was the daughter of Glenn (Short) and Ethel Dickerson. Donna graduated Fruita Monument High School in 1969, and attended a book-keeping trade school.She was an exceptional mother, grandmother, and spouse. She lived for her family. She supported her daughters and their teammates and friends, from hosting dinners to sending long stem roses on big game days anonymously to the entire team. Her most cherished treasures were her three grandchildren, and there never was or will be a better "granny".She lived her entire life in Fruita, and was very proud to be a true native, being born in the Fruita hospital. She touched many lives across generations through her parents, her daughters, and her grandkids.She met her love, Michael Ohlrich, 25 years ago, and were just a few months shy of celebrating their Silver Anniversary. Not only did Mike bring joy and adventure to her life, he brought an extended large family, that she loved being a part of. They welcomed her as their own, and we will forever be grateful.She made extensive friendships through her employers, Powderhorn Ski Area, Grand Junction Housing Authority, and Bighorn Consulting Engineers, that she cherished and fostered for over 40 years.Her daughters will miss the motherly advice, the life lessons, and the long, random, rambling conversations. She was a gift, and we will forever be grateful for the time we had with her, although much too short.She is preceded in death by her parents, and survived by her husband, Michael Ohlrich of Fruita; daughters, Lori (Blaine) of Fruita, and Sherri (Eric) of San Antonio, TX, and her grandchildren, Ryanne, Jacob, and Jillian.A celebration of life will take place Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the Appleton Christian Church.