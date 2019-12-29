Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Hardy. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Hardy



April 5, 1942 - December 24, 2019



Donna Hardy, daughter of the late Chris and Hilda Murray, born on April 5, 1942, sadly passed away on Christmas Eve due to heart complications.



Donna graduated from Central High School in 1960 in Grand Junction, CO. She was a veteran of the United States Air Force where she served as a Communications Specialist at Buckley Air force Base in Denver, Colorado.



She really enjoyed fishing, hunting, and being outdoors, but most of all she loved creating crafts for those she loved and was a very talented artist whose latest creations were beautiful paintings on river rocks. Creating and fixing jewelry for friends was one of her ongoing passions, seed-bead jewelry being her favorite, until she discovered painting rocks. She recently crocheted a scarf and hat for herself in just couple of days just because she needed to use up some yarn. In her lifetime she could literally make or fix just about anything she put her mind to.



Donna was a very loving spirit who saw the best in everyone, never met anyone that wasn't a friend, and would have spent her last dime to help a friend in need, but most of all she loved her fur babies, Thor and Peanut.



Donna was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda; father, Chris; brothers, Roger and Jimmy, and sister, Lynda.



She is survived by daughter, Jody (Daniel) Rosette, Grand Junction, CO; son, Bo (Wanda) Hardy, Las Vegas, NV; brothers, Vernon (Martha) Murray, Rifle, CO, and Randy Murray, Rifle, CO; sisters, Charlene Parker, Rifle, CO, and Pamela Murray, New Mexico; granddaughters, Kristin Mercer, Tiffany Golovich, and Tamra Daman; grandsons, Ethan Mercer and Tyler Hardy, and six great-grandchildren.



In lieu of flowers, Donna would like for any contributions to be made to her grandson's nonprofit dog rescue, "For the Howl of It Animal Rescue" www.forthehowlofit.com/ (Click on donate link), PayPal email (



A Celebration of life service will tentatively be scheduled on April 5, 2020 (Donna's Birthday). Information will be sent out later.



