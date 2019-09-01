Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Jones. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Jones



February 10, 1934 - August 26, 2019



Donna Lee Jones, 85, passed away Monday, August 26, with her family by her side.



Donna was born February 10, 1934, in St. Joseph, MO to George and Gladys Brumfield. She graduated from Mesa College as a Registered Nurse, and cared for patients at St. Mary's Hospital for the next 20 years. Even after retiring from St. Mary's, Donna continued caring for many family members and friends.



Donna was known for her creativeness which she expressed through her sewing, tole painting, cross stitching, and most recently her interest in water color. She also cherished her many vacations to Lake Powell with family and friends and for the last ten years, her annual month long vacations to Hawaii.



Donna is survived by children, Debra (Dan) Gracie, Steven Jones, Geri (Don) Johnson, and David (Tammra) Jones; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; sister, Wilma; brother, Ron (Marlene), and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



Donna was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Gordon; her parents, and sisters, Darlene, Beverly and Dorothy.



She was an active member at Canyon View Vineyard Church where her service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on September 6, 2019.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Canyon View Vineyard Church.

