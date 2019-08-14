Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Marquez



March 29, 1934 - August 9, 2019



After a long battle with illness, the Lord called Donna Marquez home on August 9, 2019. There is not enough space to say what needs to be said about this beautiful woman; we could write a book.



Donna was born to Mac and Mary Bera on March 29, 1934, in Grand Junction, CO, where she lived her whole life. She had a fighting spirit and triumphed through life with a heart full of love. Donna had a beautiful voice and had a passion for singing, and loved to perform for an audience.



Her doors were always open to anyone who needed a meal or a place to stay. Never a quitter, Donna worked hard her whole life.



Missing Donna on earth are her husband of 63 years, Cordy Marquez; her children whom she loved, Robert (Lance) Moore, Josie (Bob) Dean, Gabriel (Antonieta) Lugan, Cordy Marquez, and Nick (Jane) Marquez; 14 grandchildren, whom she adored; 25 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; brothers, Mac (Berniece) Bera and Joseph (Cecelia) Bera, and sisters, Victoria (Joe) Gallegos, Elidia Bera, and Theresa (Robert) Yribia.



Welcoming her in heaven are her parents, Mac and Mary Bera; grandson, Issac Movano, and brothers, Julian Bera, and Johnny Bera.



She has left a hole in our hearts and lives.



Rosary at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, August 16, 2019, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, followed by a Celebration of Life from 7 - 8:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Orchard Mesa Cemetery.



