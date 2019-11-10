Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donna Rawlings. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Donna Rawlings



January 13, 1949 - October 18, 2019



Donna Rawlings, beloved wife, loving sister, and our best friend, passed from this life October 18, 2019, at St. Mary's Hospital, Grand Junction, CO.



Donna was preceded by her parents, Stanley and Irene (Schrab) Picha, and brother, Gary Picha. She leaves to cherish her life husband, Roger, Clifton, CO; sister, Linda Davis, Palisade, CO; sister-in-law, Naomi May, Moab, UT; aunt, Verda Margolefski, Mayville, WI, and many other dear friends.



Donna was born January 13, 1949, in Beaver Dam, WI. She was baptized in the First Lutheran (River) Church in Mayville, WI, and remained a lifelong Lutheran. Her early years were spent in Hopkins, MN, where her father was employed by the Grey Hound Bus Co. Her first memories were being bundled up in a warm snow suit and galoshes so she could play outside in the snow and cold with her sister and brother. Donna's wish for a warmer climate happened soon with the family moving to the Valley in south Texas for her father's work. The family moved once more within Texas to New Braunfels, where they enjoyed a prolonged stay.



Donna's family belonged to a homeowner association where they enjoyed the recreational benefits of Landa Park and the "Island" in the Comal River. Donna, Linda, and Gary enjoyed many years of their youth at the "Island" cooling in the Comal River, escaping the Texas heat. Donna acquired her early golf skills on the Landa Park Golf Course. She was fortunate to have a few adult friends teach her those early skills and golf rules. She learned the game well and remained a lover of the sport all her life.



Her family moved to Colorado Springs, CO, in 1966. She attended Mitchel High School, and graduated in 1967 as a member of the National Honor Society. She began her career in Civil Service soon after graduation. Donna became a member of First Lutheran Church of Colorado Springs at about the same time and was a regular member for almost 30 years. She loved her time teaching Sunday School, especially the very young children. She always spoke highly of her fun and friendships during the years she belonged to the Patty Jewett Golf Course Women's Golf League. Donna's down time was spent reading, fishing, and golfing. After her retirement, she worked for the Jet Center and Pikes Peak Center, enjoying most all the people she would come in contact with.



Donna met her future husband at the (now a memory) Nemeth El Tejon Restaurant. She was having lunch with her friend, Tina, and Roger was also lunching with friends. He stopped by their table on his way out and Tina introduced them. They have been together since. They married on November 1, 2001, and moved to Grand Junction in 2003 to be closer to Donna's mother. Roger and Donna proved to be a good match as they never saw a golf course or a fishing hole that was not to their liking. The Western Slope provided all their wishes.



Donna's life was plagued with severe health issues including 40 operations. No matter her condition, Donna found light and comfort in Jesus and his words. Jesus' guiding spirit kept her smiling and cheerful to all she would meet and this wasn't always easy. Reading was her greatest interest. The Holy Bible, presidential history, Colorado history, military history, and a good work of fiction kept her busy. Donna and Roger lived in Colorado for almost 55 years covering the state from corner to corner with their travels. She always enjoyed Colorado and its vast expanse but here in the valley, she would talk of it's majestic walls sliced by a blue ribbon and green as far as the eye could see and likened it to "living in the palm of God".



Donna expired from advanced Toxic Megacolon and its poison. The doctors at St. Mary's Hospital attempted lifesaving surgery but her condition was far too advanced. She passed away in the arms of her husband and her sister, Linda. Her great wish was to die in her sleep, traveling from life on earth with Jesus to her new home in heaven.



The family wishes to thank the medical staff at St. Mary's Hospital, especially the ICU team of nurses with Nurse Peter showing special grace and thoughtful help. Donna is now free from pain and suffering, and in our Lord's heaven.



There will be a Celebration of Life at 2:00 p.m. in the Midland Village Center, 435 32 Road, with Pastor Mike Redeker leading the celebration. Graveside service to follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita, CO.



Memorial contributions in Donna's honor may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506 or to Lutheran Church and School of Messiah, 840 N. 11th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.

