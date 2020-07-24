1/1
Donnie Faye Childs
1950 - 2020
Donnie Faye Childs

December 16, 1950 - July 21, 2020

Donnie Faye (White) Childs, 69, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away July 21, 2020.

She was born to James (Freck) and Eva White on December 16, 1950, in Grenada, MS. Donnie spent her childhood in Quincy, IL, and graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1969.

She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William "Bill" Childs of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Rachel (Ryan) Hayes; grandchildren, Booth and Sloan Hayes all of Frederick, CO; mother, Eva White; sister, Jennette (Ron) Davis; brothers, Jim White, Tom (Terri) White, and Wayne (Carol) White, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, and special aunt, Carrie Johnson.

Due to circumstances, no services are planned at this time.


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 24, 2020.
July 24, 2020
There are no words my heart is broken my prayers are with her family
Nicki Plunk
July 24, 2020
She was the heart of the family. She kept in contact with everyone and loved us all. She was an amazing lady with such a strong faith in God.
Desiree
