Donnie Faye ChildsDecember 16, 1950 - July 21, 2020Donnie Faye (White) Childs, 69, of Grand Junction, CO, passed away July 21, 2020.She was born to James (Freck) and Eva White on December 16, 1950, in Grenada, MS. Donnie spent her childhood in Quincy, IL, and graduated from Quincy Senior High School in 1969.She is survived by her husband of 48 years, William "Bill" Childs of Grand Junction, CO; daughter, Rachel (Ryan) Hayes; grandchildren, Booth and Sloan Hayes all of Frederick, CO; mother, Eva White; sister, Jennette (Ron) Davis; brothers, Jim White, Tom (Terri) White, and Wayne (Carol) White, along with numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and cousins.She was preceded in death by her father, and special aunt, Carrie Johnson.Due to circumstances, no services are planned at this time.