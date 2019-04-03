Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Donye Eileen Bulla. View Sign

Donye Eileen Bulla

March 3, 1928 - March 28, 2019

Donye Eileen Bulla, age 91, beloved mother, wife, and grandmother, entered her heavenly home on Thursday, March 28, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.

Funeral services honoring her life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on April 8, 2019, at Martin Mortuary, 550 North Avenue, Grand Junction, Colorado with a visitation with family and friends immediately preceding from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.

She is survived by husband, Arthur; children, Roger (Betty) Bulla, Janet Bulla, and Gary (Susan) Bulla; grandchildren, Adam Bulla, Elyse Bulla, Andrew Bulla, Ryan Bulla, Randy Doudy, Kathy Doudy, Richard Belden, and Debbie Belden, and great-grandchildren, Karissa Belden, Braden Bulla, Kaylie Bulla, Clara Bulla, Rose Bulla, Edmund Bulla, Clayton Fletcher, and Justin Feltus.

Eileen was born on March 3, 1928, in Cortez, Colorado, the daughter of William Caraway Rice and Bertha Lela Finley Rice. As as a teenager she moved with her family to Grand Junction. She married Arthur Bulla on September 25, 1952, and they were married for 66 years. Eileen is preceded in death by her parents, as well as sibling,s Cora Belle James, Geneva Darnell, Cleo Rice and Leo Rice.

Eileen will be remembered as a selfless and gentle individual who always had a kind word to say and loved being with family. She had a love for bookkeeping, tracking every penny spent in ledgers and frequently settling disputes about what was purchased when. One of her earliest childhood memories was when her dad purchased milk cows on a lark, a profession that kept food on the family table for many years.

Eileen met Arthur at a rolling skating rink while both were attending Mesa College. After being apart for two years while Arthur was away at another college, they married upon his return. They remained happily married until her death.

Eileen was a member of the United Methodist Church for many decades.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to the .



