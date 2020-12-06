1/1
Dora E. Duncan
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dora's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dora E. Duncan

June 9, 1938 - November 28, 2020

Dora E. Duncan, 82, from Fruita, CO, passed away November 28, 2020, with family by her side, at The Center at Foresight.

She was born June 9, 1938, to James Harold "Red" Guill and Vesta Gene "Billie" Guill in Alanreed, TX. She spent most of her childhood and attended school in Alamosa, CO.

On June 19, 1955, she married Clyde A. Duncan from Monte Vista, CO, and they had three children, Debbie (Rik) Barefield of Clifton; Lonnie Duncan of Fruita, and Brenda Duncan of Fruita; step-son, Ron Duncan of Montrose; grandson, Michael (Cristina) Duncan of Pima, AZ; step-grandson, Chris Duncan; great-grandsons, Mercer and Maclan Duncan of Pima, AZ; step-great-grandsons, Trevor Thomas, Xavier, and Gavin Duncan, and niece, Cathy (Chuck) Bobek of Twain Harte, CA.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Red and Billie Guill; husband, Clyde Duncan; step-children, Jim Duncan, Janet Hotz, and Phyllis Duncan; wonderful long-term companions, Harold (Bob) Gould, and Carol (Brown) Stratton.

She worked at the Loma Beet Dump for years and was a janitorial supervisor at Colorado Mesa University until she retired in 1998.

She volunteered for Senior Companions and The Fruita Thrift Store. She belonged to the Lioness organization and also helped raise money for the senior community in Fruita.

She loved to travel, danced several times a week, and bowled in a Senior League. She loved to spend time with family and her beloved dog, Precious.

She was kind, generous, and had an awesome sense of humor. She was blessed with so many wonderful friends, and always spoke about them with lots of love.

She did not want a service, and in lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to The Dementia Society or Roice Hurst Humane Society, in her name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 6, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved