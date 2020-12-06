Dora E. Duncan
June 9, 1938 - November 28, 2020
Dora E. Duncan, 82, from Fruita, CO, passed away November 28, 2020, with family by her side, at The Center at Foresight.
She was born June 9, 1938, to James Harold "Red" Guill and Vesta Gene "Billie" Guill in Alanreed, TX. She spent most of her childhood and attended school in Alamosa, CO.
On June 19, 1955, she married Clyde A. Duncan from Monte Vista, CO, and they had three children, Debbie (Rik) Barefield of Clifton; Lonnie Duncan of Fruita, and Brenda Duncan of Fruita; step-son, Ron Duncan of Montrose; grandson, Michael (Cristina) Duncan of Pima, AZ; step-grandson, Chris Duncan; great-grandsons, Mercer and Maclan Duncan of Pima, AZ; step-great-grandsons, Trevor Thomas, Xavier, and Gavin Duncan, and niece, Cathy (Chuck) Bobek of Twain Harte, CA.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Red and Billie Guill; husband, Clyde Duncan; step-children, Jim Duncan, Janet Hotz, and Phyllis Duncan; wonderful long-term companions, Harold (Bob) Gould, and Carol (Brown) Stratton.
She worked at the Loma Beet Dump for years and was a janitorial supervisor at Colorado Mesa University until she retired in 1998.
She volunteered for Senior Companions and The Fruita Thrift Store. She belonged to the Lioness organization and also helped raise money for the senior community in Fruita.
She loved to travel, danced several times a week, and bowled in a Senior League. She loved to spend time with family and her beloved dog, Precious.
She was kind, generous, and had an awesome sense of humor. She was blessed with so many wonderful friends, and always spoke about them with lots of love.
She did not want a service, and in lieu of flowers please feel free to donate to The Dementia Society
or Roice Hurst Humane Society, in her name.