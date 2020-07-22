1/1
Doris E. Huffstetler
1922 - 2020
Doris E. Huffstetler

May 18, 1922 - June 25, 2020

Doris E. Huffstetler, age 98, of Grand Junction, Colorado, and formerly of Yampa, Colorado, died on June 25, 2020, at her home surrounded be her family.

She was born May 18, 1922, in McCoy, Colorado, to Hugh Julius Norman and Mae Laura Henesy Norman. Doris was raised and lived the majority of her adult life in her beloved Yampa area.

Doris married Bueford E. Huffstetler on October 14, 1940. Three sons were born from the marriage. She and Bueford owned a ranch up the Yampa River and raised registered Hereford cattle. Doris had a truly beautiful passion and love for the ranch life.

She moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, along with her husband, in 2001, where they enjoyed many friends, old and new. She was an amazing cook and gardener and enjoyed playing Bridge and feeding her hummingbirds. Doris loved the Norman Family reunions, and as soon as one got over she could hardly wait for the next reunion.

Survivors include son, Bruce and Mary Lou Huffstetler of Riverton, WY; grandchildren, Sophie (Gary) Starkey of Thermoplois, WY; Mark (Amanda) Huffstetler of Farson, WY; Sonja (Daryl) Fullerton of Riverton, WY; Susan (Lance) Magee of Rock Springs, WY; Shane Huffstetler of Thermopolis, WY, and Jake (Rebecca) Huffstetler of Yampa, CO; ten great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bueford; sons, Aaron and Dwight; grandson, John Huffstetler; her parents; two sisters, and four brothers.

The family respectfully requests that donations may be made in her memory to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

Callahan-Edfast Mortuary is assisting the family with arrangements. Graveside services will be held at the Yampa, CO cemetery at 10:30 a.m., August 15, 2020, with a luncheon to follow at the Huffstetler Ranch.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
22
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Yampa, CO cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
