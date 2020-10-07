Doris I. (Patton) ArcherSeptember 1, 1924 - September 24, 2020Delta resident, Doris Archer, 96, passed away peacefully Thursday, September 24, 2020, at Colorow Care Center, Olathe, Colorado.She was born to Roy and Winnie (Webb) Patton in Sarles, North Dakota. In the Dust Bowl days the family gave up farming and moved to Fort Wayne, Indiana, where she graduated from Central High School as class valedictorian in 1942. In 1946 Doris married George Prince Archer in Fort Wayne.Doris was a wonderful homemaker, and valued family above all. Her many nieces and nephews have fond memories of the kind things she did for them. Doris was always ready with food, drink, a game to play or puzzles to solve. She was active in the church in their years in Woodstock, Connecticut, and also served on the Board of Trustees of Woodstock Academy, the town high school. After George's work took them to live in Phoenix, they both became Duplicate Bridge Grand Masters.Doris, George and their daughter, Susan moved to Delta in 2006. After George died in 2007, Doris and Susan were regulars at Bill Heddles Rec Center in Delta for many years.She is survived by her son, Mark Archer ( Pajaree, known as Tik) of Winchester, Virginia; daughters, Jan Rosenbaum (Dave) of Olathe, and Susan Archer of Delta; sister, Evelyn Adams and her husband Bob; seven grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.Taylor Funeral Service has handled arrangements. Upon Doris's request, no services will be held. We are grateful for Mom's care at Crossroads in Delta, HopeWest Hospice, and finally Colorow in Olathe. Memorial contributions can be made to HopeWest Hospice, PO Box 24, Delta, CO 81416.