Doris Jean Thomas
December 2, 1933 - September 17, 2019
Doris Jean Thomas of Clifton, Colorado passed away on September 17, 2019.
She was born to Columbus Washington Hunter and Corabelle Yancey of Greenville, AL on December 2, 1933.
Doris was married to J.C. Thomas on July 28, 1950 and widowed on September 9, 2001.
She loved Jazz music, flashy but classy clothing, petunias and any animal that came her way. She had always dreamed of owning a Cadillac and her family hopes that dream came true when she arrived in heaven.
Doris is survived by her children, Kerry, Deborah (Chuck Lopez), Jina, and Senya; grandchildren, Brooke, Jessica, Kayla, and Brandon, and great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Cole, Aaliyah, and Julia. She also leaves behind her beloved resuce cat, Angel.
She is reunited in heaven with her husband, J.C.; eldest child, Johnny; grandson, Stephen; dog, Dakota, and many other pets that she loved throughout her lifetime.
A graveside service will be on Monday, September 23 at 1:00 p.m. at Elmwood Cemetery in Fruita.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to C.L.A.W.S. Cat Rescue in Grand Junction, Colorado with Doris' love for animals in your heart.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019