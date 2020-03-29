Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Jeanne Perry. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Jeanne Perry



May 17, 1927 - March 20, 2020



Doris Jeanne Perry, age 92, died Friday March 20, 2020, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.



Born May 17, 1927, in Montrose, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Hurd and Fern Vaughan. Doris graduated from Montrose High School in Montrose, CO.



She had been briefly employed as a secretary in the mining industry, during which time she met and married her beloved husband of over 70 years, the late Howard Perry. For the rest of her life she was a housewife, devoted to caring for her family and her lovely home.



She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grand Junction, and was active in the Church's Women's Bible Study group.



She enjoyed flower gardening, golfing, cooking, reading, and sightseeing on drives all through Colorado and beyond.



She was a kind, patient and loving person who was dedicated to her family and to God.



Doris was preceded in death by husband, Howard, and children, Julie Aaragon, and David Perry.



She is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Jim) Campbell, Denver, CO, and Linda (David) Vaughan, Grand Junction, CO; six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.



Memorial services are postponed until further notice.



Please consider making a memorial contribution in Doris Perry's name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N 12th St., Grand Junction, CO.



Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services.



Doris Jeanne PerryMay 17, 1927 - March 20, 2020Doris Jeanne Perry, age 92, died Friday March 20, 2020, following a long struggle with Alzheimer's disease.Born May 17, 1927, in Montrose, Colorado, she was the daughter of the late Hurd and Fern Vaughan. Doris graduated from Montrose High School in Montrose, CO.She had been briefly employed as a secretary in the mining industry, during which time she met and married her beloved husband of over 70 years, the late Howard Perry. For the rest of her life she was a housewife, devoted to caring for her family and her lovely home.She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Grand Junction, and was active in the Church's Women's Bible Study group.She enjoyed flower gardening, golfing, cooking, reading, and sightseeing on drives all through Colorado and beyond.She was a kind, patient and loving person who was dedicated to her family and to God.Doris was preceded in death by husband, Howard, and children, Julie Aaragon, and David Perry.She is survived by daughters, Carolyn (Jim) Campbell, Denver, CO, and Linda (David) Vaughan, Grand Junction, CO; six grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren.Memorial services are postponed until further notice.Please consider making a memorial contribution in Doris Perry's name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N 12th St., Grand Junction, CO.Services have been entrusted to Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Mar. 29, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close