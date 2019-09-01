Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Marie Crowe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Marie Crowe



March 25, 1926 - May 13, 2019



Doris loved her family. Her dry wit kept us laughing.



Her faith in Christ was steadfast. She led her husband of 53 years, Arthur, to know Jesus, and through them many became followers of Christ, including Doris' children and grandchildren. She was a light for all who knew her and a beloved member of the Grand Junction Church of Christ. Her loyalty to family and friends was fierce.



Doris loved holidays, coffee, donuts, murder mysteries, Perry Mason and Lawrence Welk. She and Art enjoyed camping and fishing at their cabin. Doris' constant companions were her sweet poodles.



She served as secretary to the City Finance Director for 15 years, excelling in her job.



Doris passed peacefully surrounded by family.



She is survived by sons, Bryan (Sherry), Martin (Laurie), and Greg (Tami), and daughter, Margaret (Brad). She was loved by her grandchildren, Matt, Erin, Amber, Jennifer, Ryan, Jesyka, Ashley, Hannah and Benjamin. Doris was blessed with great-grandchildren, Arya, Quintin, Olivia, Adrian, and Autumn.



She is also survived by her loving brother, Gale (Donna) and in-laws, Jo Ann Wollen, and Joe Crowe, as well as many nephews and nieces.



We rejoice that Doris is united in heaven with Arthur; her parents, Vernie and Cliff Epperson, and many family members and friends.



Please send any contributions in Doris' name to HopeWest Hospice.

