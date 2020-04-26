Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doris Rachel Morton Bliss. View Sign Service Information Martin Mortuary 550 North Ave Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-243-1538 Send Flowers Obituary

Doris Rachel Morton Bliss



August 27, 1921 - April 18, 2020



Doris "Rachel" Bliss, age 98, of Molina CO, passed away at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction on April 18, 2020. She is at peace now.



She was born on August 27, 1921, in Marion County, Illinois to Harry Paul Morton and Una Hays Morton. She went back to school around age 40 and earned a master's degree after which she taught speech and English in high school and college.



She enjoyed her life, and two of her favorite things were reading and traveling, although she would have liked to have traveled more. She lived in several states throughout her life before landing in Western Colorado.



She is survived by daughter, Kathryn Boren of Molina; grandchildren, Sara (Wesley) Hughes of Pelahatchie, MS, and Chris (Katie) Moore of Reston, VA; brothers, Roy (Katie) Morton of Junction City, OR, and Lee Morton of Las Vegas, NV, and six great-grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Bliss; second husband, John Tolbert; daughter, Doris Margaret "Peggy" Simms and husband, Doug; son-in-law, Gerald Boren of Molina; great-grandson, David Moore, and siblings, Knight Morton, Mae Janke, Vivian Doran, Elmer Morton, Nell Garmon, Margaret Morton, and John Morton.



No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.



Martin Mortuary is handling the arrangements.



Doris Rachel Morton BlissAugust 27, 1921 - April 18, 2020Doris "Rachel" Bliss, age 98, of Molina CO, passed away at HopeWest Care Center in Grand Junction on April 18, 2020. She is at peace now.She was born on August 27, 1921, in Marion County, Illinois to Harry Paul Morton and Una Hays Morton. She went back to school around age 40 and earned a master's degree after which she taught speech and English in high school and college.She enjoyed her life, and two of her favorite things were reading and traveling, although she would have liked to have traveled more. She lived in several states throughout her life before landing in Western Colorado.She is survived by daughter, Kathryn Boren of Molina; grandchildren, Sara (Wesley) Hughes of Pelahatchie, MS, and Chris (Katie) Moore of Reston, VA; brothers, Roy (Katie) Morton of Junction City, OR, and Lee Morton of Las Vegas, NV, and six great-grandchildren.She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Bliss; second husband, John Tolbert; daughter, Doris Margaret "Peggy" Simms and husband, Doug; son-in-law, Gerald Boren of Molina; great-grandson, David Moore, and siblings, Knight Morton, Mae Janke, Vivian Doran, Elmer Morton, Nell Garmon, Margaret Morton, and John Morton.No services are planned at this time. In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial donations can be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B N. 12th St., Grand Junction, CO 81506.Martin Mortuary is handling the arrangements. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 26, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close