Dorothy Amelia Rhodes



February 22, 1933 - October 12, 2020



Dorothy Amelia Rhodes was born in Middletown, NY, on February 22, 1933, to Wesley and Hazel Brown. She graduated from Otisville High School. She married John Burt Rhodes on August 26, 1951. She worked on their family farm in Greenville, NY, while raising two boys, John and Kenneth. They moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1991. Her husband passed away in 1994.



Dorothy was a committed member of the local TOPS organization. She also became an active RSVP volunteer, working at St. Mary's Hospital and later, as a helper with Gray Gourmet at Grand View Apartments. She was also a very active member of First Christian Church. The last few years of her life she lived at Grand View Care Lodge assisted living facility. She was thriving there until the COVID restrictions and isolation left her much frailer, and she passed away on October 12, 2020.



Dorothy had a great love for animals, especially horses and cats. She loved God and her church family.



She was preceded in death by brother, Raymond Brown, of Mt. Hope, NY, and sister, Audrey Brown, of Grand Junction.



Dorothy is survived by sons and their families; older son, John, and wife, Arlene, still live in Grand Junction, CO, and have two sons, Philip Rhodes (Marianne), live in Sparks, NV, with their three children, Noah, Jonah and Charlotte. Tristan Rhodes (Glenda), live in North Ogden, UT, with their three children, Chloe, Benjamin and Jonathan. Dorothy's younger son, Kenneth, and wife, Fern, live in Ocala, FL. Their son, Alexander Rhodes, also lives in Ocala. Dorothy was very faithful in her prayers for her family. She knew God's love personally and wanted nothing more than to share this with each of her sons, their wives, and all her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held at First Christian Church, Grand Junction on Saturday, November 14, at 2:00 p.m.



