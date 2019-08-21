Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy Ann Proctor. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Ann Proctor



February 3, 1930 - August 15, 2019



Dorothy, 89, fell asleep in death at her home in Delta, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Willard Lester Proctor; parents, Paul and Eva Venable, and seven siblings. She is survived by children, Wayne E. Proctor (Gloria), Gary L. Proctor, Sandra K. Wingfield (Stephen), Valenda A. Scarbeary (Robert), Calvin E. Proctor (Joy), and Robert O. Proctor (Kay), 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Dorothy was born in Oklahoma and moved with her family to Colorado when she was 16. She met Willard in Florence, CO. They were married December 25, 1947, and moved to Hart's Basin near Eckert, CO shortly after. In 1948 they purchased an old homestead on California Mesa, where they raised their six children on their family farm.



A memorial service will be held at the Delta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at



Dorothy Ann ProctorFebruary 3, 1930 - August 15, 2019Dorothy, 89, fell asleep in death at her home in Delta, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Willard Lester Proctor; parents, Paul and Eva Venable, and seven siblings. She is survived by children, Wayne E. Proctor (Gloria), Gary L. Proctor, Sandra K. Wingfield (Stephen), Valenda A. Scarbeary (Robert), Calvin E. Proctor (Joy), and Robert O. Proctor (Kay), 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Dorothy was born in Oklahoma and moved with her family to Colorado when she was 16. She met Willard in Florence, CO. They were married December 25, 1947, and moved to Hart's Basin near Eckert, CO shortly after. In 1948 they purchased an old homestead on California Mesa, where they raised their six children on their family farm.A memorial service will be held at the Delta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m.Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close