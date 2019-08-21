Dorothy Ann Proctor
February 3, 1930 - August 15, 2019
Dorothy, 89, fell asleep in death at her home in Delta, CO. She was preceded in death by her husband of 67 years, Willard Lester Proctor; parents, Paul and Eva Venable, and seven siblings. She is survived by children, Wayne E. Proctor (Gloria), Gary L. Proctor, Sandra K. Wingfield (Stephen), Valenda A. Scarbeary (Robert), Calvin E. Proctor (Joy), and Robert O. Proctor (Kay), 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Dorothy was born in Oklahoma and moved with her family to Colorado when she was 16. She met Willard in Florence, CO. They were married December 25, 1947, and moved to Hart's Basin near Eckert, CO shortly after. In 1948 they purchased an old homestead on California Mesa, where they raised their six children on their family farm.
A memorial service will be held at the Delta Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses on Saturday, August 24 at 2:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.
View the internet obituary and sign the online guest registry at www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 21, 2019