Dorothy Anne HawkinsApril 17, 1921 - November 25, 2020Dorothy Anne Hawkins, mother and grandmother to many, a mentor to even more, and a friend to all, died November 25, 2020, in Grand Junction, Colorado, surrounded by her loved ones. She was 99 years young.Born April 17, 1921, in Bird City, Kansas, to Dean and Beulah (McDuffee) Query, she was one of three children. When she graduated from high school in 1938, her father loaded up all their belongings in his horse trailer and they headed out west to find the perfect place. They ended up in Collbran, Colorado, where Dorothy would meet her future husband.On December 13, 1939, she married Orman Lincoln Hawkins and they started their family. In 1945 they purchased their Salt Creek Ranch where they would live for 47 years before relocating to Grand Junction. Together they had eight children, Orman, Melvin, Virginia, Judith, Thomas, Janon, Janice, and Jerald. Their family continued to grow by 18 grandchildren, 31 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.In 1967 Orman and Dorothy bought The Creamery in Collbran and Dorothy ran the store for many years. She was a longtime member of the Collbran Congregational Church. She will always be remembered for her wittiness, her open door and listening ear, willingness to host a gathering at a moments' notice, always offering a treat to guests, and spending endless hours playing with her grandchildren.Dorothy is survived by her children, Melvin, Virginia (Rodger) Young, Judith, Janon (Alan) Parko, Janice (Phillip) Erdman, and Jerald (Candi); 17 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren. Dorothy was preceded in death by husband, Orman; sons, Orman D. (Carol), and Thomas (Kathy); grandson, Wesley; her parents, Dean and Beulah, and siblings, Jim and Averl.The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Collbran Congregational Church.