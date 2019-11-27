Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy Jean Robbins



January 8, 1925 - November 22, 2019



As she wished, Dorothy Jean Robbins of Grand Junction, age 94, passed away with great dignity and grace on Friday, November 22, 2019, at her residence of over 25 years.



Dorothy Jean was born to Archie W. and Margaret (Weimer) Robbins, January 8, 1925, in Grand Junction. The family later moved to California as Archie had taken a job as a forest ranger. Brother Willard was born there, and soon the family returned to Grand Junction - Fruita area. Youngest sister, Joyce (Herron Sexton), was born several years later.



After graduating from Fruita Union High School, Dorothy attended college in Greeley, CO, to earn her bachelors degree in teaching. She returned to teach in the Grand Junction area, at Lowell School, among others in the valley. Dorothy was not only a teacher extraordinaire, but also a grand adventurer, as she soon moved to Alaska to teach for several years. She also spent a year in Europe traveling and painting "where the masters painted" in France and elsewhere.



Dorothy eventually moved to Walnut Creek, California, and taught in the Diablo School District until her retirement in the mid-1990s. She returned to the Grand Valley and tutored high school students for several more years.



Dorothy's amazing business sense was seen in her many dealings with real estate properties in California and the Grand Valley - all on her meager teacher's salary!



Dorothy rescued many pets and other animals in her lifetime and was a founding member of the Cocker Spaniel Rescue in California.



She returned every summer to "help the folks out" and to visit with her many cousins which she considered more like her sisters. After retirement, Dorothy came home to care for her father, Archie, for many years. It must have worked as Archie died only six weeks shy of turning 104 years of age.



Dorothy was a lifelong, devoted member of the Catholic Church wherever she lived.



Family members preceding Dorothy in death include her parents; brother; sister; niece, Donna (Robbins) Brady, and nephews, Walter and Tom Robbins.



Surviving "Aunt" Dorothy are nephews, Bob (Lydia) Herron of Fruita; Jim Herron of Littleton, and Stephen (May) Robbins of Grand Junction and several grand-nephews and grand-niece.



In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Roice Hurst or other animal care facilities, and to HopeWest.



Visitation 9-11, Funeral 11-noon, with luncheon to follow, on Monday, December 2, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 1210 17 Road, Fruita. Burial will follow at 2:00 at Orchard Mesa Calvary Cemetery.



