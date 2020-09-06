Dorothy Joy Kloberdanz



June 5, 1930 - August 22, 2020



Dorothy Joy Kloberdanz passed away on August 22, 2020, at the age of 90.



She was born June 5, 1930, to Ernest and Frances Crane in Kansas City, MO, and was the second of nine children born to her mother. She spent most of her childhood on a family farm in Loma, CO.



Dorothy graduated from Fruita Union High School in Fruita, CO, in 1948. On June 19, 1949, she married Robert "Mac" McAllister; they had three children, Gary, Karen and Cindy. She was a dedicated wife and mother raising her children and homemaking. The family enjoyed trips on the Colorado National Monument, outings with family members, attending band and swimming events, and watching their children grow into adults. Robert and Dorothy were divorced in 1969.



Dorothy married Felix Kloberdanz on November 5, 1977, she was his "Dotty". They enjoyed 35 wonderful years of married life together. She and Felix enjoyed snowmobiling with her brother, Bob and Dee, and years of adventures on the Grand Mesa with step-son, Sam, grandchildren, and many other family members and friends. It was her passion to tell these stories about her adventures on the Grand Mesa, usually more than once.



Dorothy loved gardening, growing roses, and canning peaches from her peach tree. She was an outstanding seamstress, making Easter dresses, school dance dresses and even wedding dresses for her two daughters.



Later in life while in assisted living, Dorothy enjoyed visiting with her friends, playing bingo, and of course sharing her stories with everyone. She cherished visits from her family, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Great-granddaughter, Gwen, became a favorite "entertaining" visitor to her and many of the residents until COVID curtailed the visits to window/phone visitations.



She is survived by children, Gary McAllister (Linda) of Sandia Park, NM; Karen Bowman (Scott), and Cindy White (Jerry) both of Grand Junction, CO; step-children, Mike Kloberdanz (Jeannie), and Sam Kloberdanz (Terrie) both of Grand Junction, CO; sisters, Irene Riggs, Carolyn Volpe, Linda Paris, and Catherine Saks; adopted sister, Robin Idler and brother, Richard Idler; five grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.



She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Felix Kloberdanz; sisters, Betty Ellis and Mary Ann Ellison; brothers, Bob and Don Crane, and step-daughter, Virginia McKay.



There will be a private family service at the First Presbyterian Church. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts can be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, CO 80506.



