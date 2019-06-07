Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Beebe. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Delta, Colorado resident, Dorothy M. Beebe went home to be with the Lord on June 2, at Horizons Care Center in Eckert. A service will be held on Monday, June 10, at 11:00 a.m. at the chapel of Taylor Funeral Services, 682 1725 Road in Delta, followed by a graveside prayer at Delta Cemetery (105 E. 3rd) and a lunch reception at the Beebe home. Dorothy Mae Severs was born on August 29, 1934, to Weldon P. and Mamie (Niebaum) Severs in Fort Collins, Colorado. She graduated from Wellington High School in 1951. Dorothy met Wesley Beebe at a Youth for Christ roller skating party. They were married on May 16, 1953, in Wellington, Colorado. For most of her life, Dorothy worked as a bookkeeper. They lived in Fort Collins; Los Banos, California; Montrose, and Boise, Idaho where Wes worked for the Bureau of Reclamation. After retirement, they moved to the Grand Junction area to lead Grace Baptist Church in Palisade. They started a weekly ministry at The Fountains and The Commons assisted living facilities in Grand Junction which lasted for 20 years. In 2001 they moved to Delta. Dorothy led a women's Bible study for her dear friends every Thursday afternoon. She loved to walk her dog around Delta and was often seen picking up trash along the way. Because cooking was not her favorite hobby, the Beebes loved to eat out at Zack's BBQ, Butch's Cafe and anywhere that Dick Berardi was the chef. Her husband, Wesley, passed away on February 23 of this year. She is survived by siblings, James Severs, Kenneth Severs, and Janice Ewan; daughters, Alicia Ernst and Nancy (Richard) Streza; granddaughters, Calee (Jacob) Lee and Katrina Streza; and great-grandchildren, Audrey and Owen Lee. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents and sister, Barbara Smith. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



