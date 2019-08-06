Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorothy M. Coakley. View Sign Service Information Burial 11:00 AM Memorial Gardens 2970 North Ave. Grand Junction , CO View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

Dorothy M. Coakley



April 8, 1926 - July 31, 2019



Dorothy was born in South Byron, WI, to Gertrude and Phillip Koenigs; the sixth of nine children. She graduated from Hartland High School at 17. In 1949 she married Richard Coakley.



Wisconsin was her home for her first 45 years, living in Waukesha, Merton, and Milwaukee. In 1971 Dorothy, Richard and the three youngest children moved to Grand Junction, CO to escape the Mid-West winters and to enjoy "Colorful Colorado." Dorothy was a very good baker (from scratch) and cook, creating many family favorites. She enjoyed being a stay at home Mom for many years and was always up for a camping trip or a Sunday drive in the mountains.



After raising her children she went back to work at Mesa College for eight years. Dorothy and her husband owned and operated Coakley's Homestyle Laundromat at 7th and Patterson in Grand Junction, CO from 1978 -1992. During retirement she enjoyed traveling to spend time with her children, who were spread across the country, along with trips to Wisconsin, Hawaii, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, and Austria.



Richard passed away in 2000. Dorothy met Harry Secondine at a bereavement group in 2002 and married in 2007. After Harry passed away in 2015 Dorothy moved to Cameron Park, CA in 2016, to be near her son, Patrick, and his family.



Dorothy is survived by children, Kathleen (Kay and Wayne), Phoenix, AZ; Patrick (Pat and Patti), El Dorado Hills, CA; Margaret (Maggie and Russ), Newington, NH; James (Jim), Orlando, FL, and Timothy (Tim) Killeen, TX; sisters, Trudy Waterman and Eva Libecki; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.



Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Junction for 45 years. A funeral Mass was held in California. A burial service will take place at Memorial Gardens, 2970 North Ave. Grand Junction at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.



In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation in Dorothy's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital

Dorothy M. CoakleyApril 8, 1926 - July 31, 2019Dorothy was born in South Byron, WI, to Gertrude and Phillip Koenigs; the sixth of nine children. She graduated from Hartland High School at 17. In 1949 she married Richard Coakley.Wisconsin was her home for her first 45 years, living in Waukesha, Merton, and Milwaukee. In 1971 Dorothy, Richard and the three youngest children moved to Grand Junction, CO to escape the Mid-West winters and to enjoy "Colorful Colorado." Dorothy was a very good baker (from scratch) and cook, creating many family favorites. She enjoyed being a stay at home Mom for many years and was always up for a camping trip or a Sunday drive in the mountains.After raising her children she went back to work at Mesa College for eight years. Dorothy and her husband owned and operated Coakley's Homestyle Laundromat at 7th and Patterson in Grand Junction, CO from 1978 -1992. During retirement she enjoyed traveling to spend time with her children, who were spread across the country, along with trips to Wisconsin, Hawaii, New Zealand, Germany, Ireland, and Austria.Richard passed away in 2000. Dorothy met Harry Secondine at a bereavement group in 2002 and married in 2007. After Harry passed away in 2015 Dorothy moved to Cameron Park, CA in 2016, to be near her son, Patrick, and his family.Dorothy is survived by children, Kathleen (Kay and Wayne), Phoenix, AZ; Patrick (Pat and Patti), El Dorado Hills, CA; Margaret (Maggie and Russ), Newington, NH; James (Jim), Orlando, FL, and Timothy (Tim) Killeen, TX; sisters, Trudy Waterman and Eva Libecki; 14 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren.Dorothy was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Grand Junction for 45 years. A funeral Mass was held in California. A burial service will take place at Memorial Gardens, 2970 North Ave. Grand Junction at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019.In lieu of flowers or memorials, please consider a donation in Dorothy's name to St. Jude Children Research Hospital www.stjude.org/ or Snowline Hospice Placerville, CA https://snowlinehospice.org//help/donate Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close