Dorothy Maranville Hessler



July 6, 1929 - November 25, 2019



Dorothy Maranville Hessler, 90, died Monday, November 25, 2019, peacefully at home with her family by her side.



Dorothy was born on July 6, 1929, in Nebraska to Edward and Anna Pieper, she was the oldest of five children.



She moved to Colorado with her five children in 1966. She married George Hessler in 1973, and enjoyed the Wyoming wilderness with him. Dorothy enjoyed camping, arrowhead hunting, gardening, and loved her purple Iris's. With close friend, Barbara Leonard, they belonged to a doll club, made porcelain dolls, went to doll conventions and planned yearly trips together. She loved spending time with her family, going to plays, dance recitals and Nutcracker ballet with her grandchildren. Dorothy was a good and generous friend to everyone she met and always there to lend a helping hand.



Dorothy is survived by son, Mike (Sandy) Maranville; daughter, Penny Zotto; daughter, Barbara Boden; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; Ron Zotto and David Smith. Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Maranville; husband, George Hessler; sister, Edna Hanson; brother, Ed Pieper; son, James Maranville, and daughter, Mary Maranville.



Service information will be available at



In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HopeWest.



