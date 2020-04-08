Dorsey Edward Clark

Service Information
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO
81505
(970)-243-2450
Graveside service
Friday, Apr. 10, 2020
2:00 PM
Palisade Cemetery
Obituary
Dorsey Edward Clark

July 26, 1939 - April 1, 2020

Dorsey was born on July 26, 1939, in Geary, Oklahoma.

Dorsey is survived by his sister, Jane Swafford, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

He met and married Helen Luella Ballou on August 7, 1959, in Hinton, Oklahoma. Dorsey and Luella started their family with a son, Clarence F., in Geary, Oklahoma, on October 1, 1960, and they had a daughter, Jenny Lou, in Geary, Oklahoma on March 22, 1962.

They proceeded their journey together and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1962. They had another daughter, Anetia Elaine, born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 13, 1966. Dorsey and Luella completed their family with another son, Christopher Clay, born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on December 22, 1973.

Dorsey was an avid fisherman, and he loved to hunt. He loved the great outdoors, feeling the fresh air and the wind in his face while riding his four wheeler.

He loved his family very much. Dorsey leaves behind his wife, Luella; sons, Clarence and Chris; daughters, Jenny and Anetia; grandchildren, Cassie, Justin, Randall, Brandon, Amanda Peak (Garcia), Rebecca, Shelby, Jaida, Cherry, Amanda Grant, and Trisha Grant; great-grandchildren, River, Hunter, Nevaeh, Raina, Devin, and a brand new great-grandson, Camden, and three more great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ashley Warner. Dorsey will be truly missed by his family and everybody that knew him.

Graveside service will be April 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Palisade Cemetery. Callahan-Edfast Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree or cactus.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Apr. 8, 2020
