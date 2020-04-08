Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dorsey Edward Clark. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Graveside service 2:00 PM Palisade Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Dorsey Edward Clark



July 26, 1939 - April 1, 2020



Dorsey was born on July 26, 1939, in Geary, Oklahoma.



Dorsey is survived by his sister, Jane Swafford, of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.



He met and married Helen Luella Ballou on August 7, 1959, in Hinton, Oklahoma. Dorsey and Luella started their family with a son, Clarence F., in Geary, Oklahoma, on October 1, 1960, and they had a daughter, Jenny Lou, in Geary, Oklahoma on March 22, 1962.



They proceeded their journey together and moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 1962. They had another daughter, Anetia Elaine, born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 13, 1966. Dorsey and Luella completed their family with another son, Christopher Clay, born in Grand Junction, Colorado, on December 22, 1973.



Dorsey was an avid fisherman, and he loved to hunt. He loved the great outdoors, feeling the fresh air and the wind in his face while riding his four wheeler.



He loved his family very much. Dorsey leaves behind his wife, Luella; sons, Clarence and Chris; daughters, Jenny and Anetia; grandchildren, Cassie, Justin, Randall, Brandon, Amanda Peak (Garcia), Rebecca, Shelby, Jaida, Cherry, Amanda Grant, and Trisha Grant; great-grandchildren, River, Hunter, Nevaeh, Raina, Devin, and a brand new great-grandson, Camden, and three more great-grandchildren.



He was preceded in death by granddaughter, Ashley Warner. Dorsey will be truly missed by his family and everybody that knew him.



Graveside service will be April 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Palisade Cemetery. Callahan-Edfast Mortuary is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, plant a tree or cactus.



