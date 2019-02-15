Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug "Earl" Buckham. View Sign

Doug "Earl" Buckham

June 13, 1956 - February 11, 2019

Douglas "Earl" Buckham, 62, born June 13, 1956, in Owensboro, Kentucky, passed away February 11, 2019, in Chino Valley, Arizona.

He is survived by his wife, Diana Patterson-Buckham; sister, Connie; sons, Jeffrey, Jeremy and Cris; granddaughter, Kaitlin; step-sons, Michael and Bobby; step-daughter, Daneille; nine grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Donald and Mary Buckham.

Doug, known affectionately as "Earl" by his friends and family, grew up in Wallace, Idaho and was an avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoor enthusiast. He loved off-road racing, fabrication and restoration of cars. Earl owned several auto body shops in the Grand Valley and Chino Valley, Arizona. He was a collector of all things "old", primarily guns and various fishing rods. He loved landscaping, especially his roses. Below that gruff exterior lay a great caring heart. Earl will forever be loved and missed.

Celebration of life will be held at Heights Church, 2121 E. Larry Caldwell Dr., Prescott, Arizona on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at 2:00 p.m.

2121 Larry Caldwell Dr

Prescott, AZ 86301

