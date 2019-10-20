Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doug S. Moyes. View Sign Service Information Crippin Funeral Home 802 Main Street Montrose , CO 81401 (970)-249-2121 Send Flowers Obituary

Doug S. Moyes



August 30, 1949 - October 10, 2019



Doug S. Moyes passed away suddenly and peacefully on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in his treasured home in Telluride, Colorado. He maintained homes in Grand Junction, Telluride, and his cherished mountain house outside of Sawpit, Colorado, which is where he found his greatest peace. Doug was 70 years old but was forever young.



Doug spent his life in the music industry opening three different music venues in Texas and Colorado as well as promoting shows throughout the Western Slope and beyond. He was instrumental in encouraging many musicians through their journey in the music realm. Doug leaves behind an eclectic group of friends who have continued to stay connected for over four plus decades as well as many new friends.



Doug is survived by his beloved Debie Sharpe; his brother, David and his wife, Ann, and their daughter, Zoey, who Doug adored, as well as many cousins, nieces and nephews.



Doug's unique free spirit will be missed by all who knew him, especially his two beautiful golden retrievers, Lilly and Rose.



A celebration of Doug's life will take place in Grand Junction at the Redland's Community Center on Saturday, November 23, from 5:30 - 10:30 p.m. There will also be a celebration in Telluride, date and time is yet to be announced.



Expressions of sympathy can be made by donation to Second Chance Humane Society in Ridgway, Colorado.



