Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888

Douglas Dirk Anderson



June 18, 1965 - September 1, 2019



Douglas "Dirk" Anderson, 54, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died September 1st in a tragic motorcycle accident in Bangs Canyon, part of Grand Junction's neighboring National Monument.



Dirk was born in Lincoln, Nebraska to Douglas Hawley Anderson and Janice Elaine Schnell. He married his spouse of 30 years, Theresa Jill Anderson, on June 3, 1989. Dirk was co-creator and co-owner of Grand Junctions local outerwear brand Loki LLC. He also spent 29 years working for St. Mary's Hospital. He always said health care was of the noblest of professions.



Dirk was fueled with passion and excelled in most things including; golf, climbing high alpine mountains, back country skiing, ultralight backpacking, and international travel. His compassion for people and love for his family and friends was one of his most admirable qualities. He was advocate for living life to the fullest and always making time to play.



Dirk is survived by wife, Theresa Anderson; parents, Douglas Anderson and Janice Anderson; daughters, Acadia Wilson and Cierra Anderson; granddaughter, Valla Wilson; brother, Seth Anderson; sons-in-law, Dustin Wilson and Logan Moody; sister-in-law, Randi Marsh and nephew, Asa Anderson. Dirk's brother, Jared, passed April 12, 2018.



Dirk's incredible journey will be celebrated on September 14, 2:00 p.m. in West Middle School's gymnasium, 123 W. Orchard Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81505. Service only, no reception.



The family thanks the community for all their love and support.



