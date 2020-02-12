Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas Earl Dean Jr.. View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Memorial service 1:00 PM Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas Earl Dean, Jr.



May 17, 1957 - February 6, 2020



Douglas Earl Dean, Jr., age 62, of DeBeque, passed away on February 6, 2020, at HopeWest Hospice Care Center in Grand Junction, CO.



Earl was born in Grand Junction, CO on May 17, 1957. He was the son of Douglas (Patricia) Dean, and Betty Batchelor. He graduated from Moffat County High School in 1975. Earl married his wife of 39 years, Chris (Bowen), on February 6, 1981. They had two daughters.



Earl spent many years working as a ranch hand, and for Unocal. He was most recently employed by Mesa County for 20 years. He was the DeBeque District Manager for the Mesa County Road Department.



Earl enjoyed farming, ranching, helping the local 4-H youth, riding horses, fishing, hunting, and spending time with family. In his younger years, he participated in the bull riding and bareback events at local rodeos. He was a long-time fan of the Denver Broncos and Colorado Rockies, and also enjoyed watching rodeos. Earl especially enjoyed helping his daughters with their many horse and 4-H animal projects. He also liked spoiling his grandsons, Jaden, and Landon.



Earl is survived by his parents, Doug and Patricia Dean; wife, Chris Dean; daughters, Jamie (David) Snodgrass and Stacey Dean; sisters, Letha (Rex) Nye, Cheryl (Randy) Martens, Donna (Jim) Farley, and brother, Wayne (Terri) King; grandsons, Jaden, and Landon Snodgrass; aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.



He is preceded in death by his mother, Betty Batchelor; brother, Craig Dean, numerous grandparents, aunts, and uncles.



A memorial service will be held Thursday, February 13, 2020, 1:00 p.m. at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Road, Grand Junction. Memorial contributions may be made in Earl's name to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12 Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506.

