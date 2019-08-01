Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas George Tucker. View Sign Service Information Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc 904 N 7Th St Grand Junction , CO 81501 (970)-255-8888 Funeral service 1:00 PM Clifton Christian Church Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas George Tucker



October 16, 1942 - July 29, 2019



Douglas George Tucker, 76, peacefully passed away at home in Grand Junction, CO, on July 29, 2019, after a several month battle with pulmonary fibrosis.



Doug was born October 16, 1942, in Gunnison, CO to George and Helen Tucker, both of whom preceded him in death. He and his siblings, Linda Gilder, Sandra



He earned his bachelors degree from Western State College in accounting and went to work for a federal accounting office where he met the love of his life, Linda Tucker, and his new daughter, Carolyn. They were married on August 9, 1975, after they moved to Palisade for his job at Mesa State College. He worked at MSC in accounting and payroll for 20 years. While he was there he earned his Master's degree in business. His son, Mark was born in 1982.



Doug loved the outdoors: camping with his family, tying flies, fly fishing, and hunting.



Doug is survived by his wife of 43 years, Linda Tucker, Grand Junction, CO; children, Denise Tucker, Gunnison, CO; Douglas and Shelley Tucker, Gunnison, CO; Carolyn and Travis Miller, Loma, CO, and Mark and Victoria Tucker, Grand Junction, CO. He is also survived by grandchildren, Rachelle, Tristin, Jayden, Josie, Trevor, Nicholas, Tyler, Nathan, Benjamin, Charlotte, Lucy, and Emma.



Funeral services will be held at Clifton Christian Church, where Doug and Linda have been members for many years, on August 3, 2019, at 1:00 p.m.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to HopeWest or Clifton Christian Church.



Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 1, 2019

