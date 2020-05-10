Douglas Hollis Pruett



June 21, 1928 - May 4, 2020



Douglas Hollis Pruett, 91, of Fruita, Colorado, died at his home surrounded by his family on May 4, 2020.



Born June 21, 1928, in Shoals, Indiana, the only child of Emil and Ermal (Divine) Pruett. Doug was orphaned at five years old and was raised by Glenn and Marguerite Armstrong.



He served in the US Marine Corps on the USS Palau from 1946-1948. After his honorable discharge, he attended the Rochester Institute of Technology graduating in 1950. He married Esther Siegrist August 30, 1953, and lived in West Caldwell, NJ until moving to Colorado Springs, Colorado in 1970.



Douglas is survived by his wife of 66 years, Esther; Lynne E. Kelley of Grand Junction; Debra A. Janelle of Dunellon, FL; Douglas G. Pruett (Stacey) of Fruita, CO; Elisabeth M. Wood (David) of Lindale, TX; uncle, Russell Pruett of Loogootee, IN; four grandchildren, and three grand dogs.



Douglas was a patriot, family man, watercolor artist and small business owner for 37 years in Colorado Springs. He was a man of honor, laughter and wit and will be deeply missed.



Contributions to Hope West or local Grand Junction VA.



Psalm 116:15



