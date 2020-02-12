Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Douglas McArther Hawke. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Douglas McArther Hawke



June 7, 1930 - February 5, 2020



Doug Hawke, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at The Center at Foresight in Grand Junction on February 5, 2020.



He was born June 7, 1930, to James and Edna Hawke in Cleo Springs, OK. Doug grew up on a farm and knew what hard work and responsibilities were at a young age. He married the love of his life, Verna Mae Clancy, on April 3, 1950. They moved to Wichita, KS, where he was employed with the State Farm Insurance Co. They moved to Grand Junction in September of 1957. After a few years he worked for Morton Salt of SLC, UT as a regional salt sales associate.



His love to talk, and joke with people, even those he did not know, made him an exceptional salesman. Doug and Verna operated Verna's Gift Shop on Main Street where they sold handmade authentic turquoise jewelry. He then started his own salt and bentonite clay sales business, H&H Bentonite & Salt Inc., in 1981. He and his wife owned and operated this successful sales company until retiring in 1993.



Church was always an important part of Doug and Verna's life. They were active in church right after their marriage in OK and KS and later in Grand Junction. He was an elder and Verna was the office manager at First Christian Church. He was an elder and board member for years at Northeast Christian Church.



Doug and Verna loved to spend time with their family and especially their grandkids, whether it be playing cards, camping in the RV, hunting or four wheeling in Moab, Ouray or Leadville. Along with church, he was an active member of the Grand Junction Golden K Kiwanis Club and was 32nd degree Mason with Lodge 44 of out Enid, OK.



After retirement he and Verna would travel to south Texas and meet with their friends for the winter months. As an avid football fan, he loved his Denver Broncos and Oklahoma Sooners and also enjoyed watching his grandsons, Brian and Randy, play football and basketball in school.



He is survived by daughter, Marsha Waitley of Des Moines, IA; son, Rick (Barbara) Hawke of Grand Junction, and daughter, Julie (Don) Kendall of Grand Junction; grandkids, Brian Kendall and Randy Kendall, Trey Hawke, Logan Hawke, Linnie Hawke and Jason Peters; great-grandkids, Kingston Kendall, Brynlee and Josie Kendall all of Grand Junction.



Doug's wife, Verna, passed away in 2017.



We want to personally thank the second floor Nurses, CNA's, and Dr. Mohler at The Center at Foresight facility for their gracious and loving care for Doug the last two months. They are both happily united together again in heaven with their lord Jesus Christ.



No services are planned.



Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Center at Foresight.



Douglas McArther HawkeJune 7, 1930 - February 5, 2020Doug Hawke, loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, passed away peacefully at The Center at Foresight in Grand Junction on February 5, 2020.He was born June 7, 1930, to James and Edna Hawke in Cleo Springs, OK. Doug grew up on a farm and knew what hard work and responsibilities were at a young age. He married the love of his life, Verna Mae Clancy, on April 3, 1950. They moved to Wichita, KS, where he was employed with the State Farm Insurance Co. They moved to Grand Junction in September of 1957. After a few years he worked for Morton Salt of SLC, UT as a regional salt sales associate.His love to talk, and joke with people, even those he did not know, made him an exceptional salesman. Doug and Verna operated Verna's Gift Shop on Main Street where they sold handmade authentic turquoise jewelry. He then started his own salt and bentonite clay sales business, H&H Bentonite & Salt Inc., in 1981. He and his wife owned and operated this successful sales company until retiring in 1993.Church was always an important part of Doug and Verna's life. They were active in church right after their marriage in OK and KS and later in Grand Junction. He was an elder and Verna was the office manager at First Christian Church. He was an elder and board member for years at Northeast Christian Church.Doug and Verna loved to spend time with their family and especially their grandkids, whether it be playing cards, camping in the RV, hunting or four wheeling in Moab, Ouray or Leadville. Along with church, he was an active member of the Grand Junction Golden K Kiwanis Club and was 32nd degree Mason with Lodge 44 of out Enid, OK.After retirement he and Verna would travel to south Texas and meet with their friends for the winter months. As an avid football fan, he loved his Denver Broncos and Oklahoma Sooners and also enjoyed watching his grandsons, Brian and Randy, play football and basketball in school.He is survived by daughter, Marsha Waitley of Des Moines, IA; son, Rick (Barbara) Hawke of Grand Junction, and daughter, Julie (Don) Kendall of Grand Junction; grandkids, Brian Kendall and Randy Kendall, Trey Hawke, Logan Hawke, Linnie Hawke and Jason Peters; great-grandkids, Kingston Kendall, Brynlee and Josie Kendall all of Grand Junction.Doug's wife, Verna, passed away in 2017.We want to personally thank the second floor Nurses, CNA's, and Dr. Mohler at The Center at Foresight facility for their gracious and loving care for Doug the last two months. They are both happily united together again in heaven with their lord Jesus Christ.No services are planned.Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made to The Center at Foresight. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Feb. 12, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close