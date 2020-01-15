Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Doyle Cornelius Olree. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Doyle Cornelius Olree



March 12, 1926 - January 9, 2020



Doyle Cornelius was born to Cornelius and Nellie Olree on March 12, 1926. He grew up with eight brothers and sisters, Jake, Pauline, Thelma, Lois, Bernice, Sarah, Sue and Kenneth, in the small town of Graford, TX.



Doyle met the love of his life, Mary Louise Montgomery, at a basketball game between their two small town teams. Lou used to tell the story that she spotted Doyle sitting with another girl and began shooting spit wads in his direction. She told her friend that the next time Doyle came to town, he would be coming to see her. Doyle and Lou were married on July 1, 1944, when he was 18 and she was 16. They celebrated more than 74 years of marriage before Lou's passing on September 14, 2018. Doyle's heart was broken and he longed to be reunited with his beautiful bride in their heavenly home.



Doyle was sworn into the U.S. Navy on June 30, 1944, in Dallas, Texas. He served from 1944 - 1946 as a Seaman 1st Class aboard the USS LST 866 Landing Ship Tank. He was part of the fleet that invaded Okinawa, and his ship crew was awarded a Combat Star for their actions in WWII.



Doyle and Lou left Texas in 1946 after his return from the war, living in northwestern Colorado and raising their family in Rangely. They were blessed with four children, Doyle Jr. (Sherry) of Montrose; Donna (Barry) of Wright, WY; David (Sue) of Grand Junction, and Paula of Jenks, OK; grandchildren, Jennifer, Jolene, Kyle, Rebecca, Jeff, Amanda, Sara and Daniel; 13 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandson.



Doyle spent 30 years working for Chevron USA in the oil fields of Rangely, Colorado; Flat Lake, Montana, and Windsor, Colorado, retiring in 1985. He and Lou moved to Palisade after retiring and spent many wonderful years traveling in their motor home, going fishing, taking a trip to Hawaii (the honeymoon they never had), and enjoying their family.



Doyle enjoyed fishing, golfing and watching the Denver Broncos. He was a faithful member of the Church of Christ, attending services regularly throughout his lifetime.



On January 9, 2020, Doyle Cornelius Olree peacefully left this world behind, entering the Kingdom of his Lord and Savior and reuniting with the love of his life.



Our family would like to offer a special thanks to Doyle's sister, Sarah Gabriel, and niece, Pam Oldham, for their never-ending love and care for him, especially over the past 16 months.



In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Mountain States Children's Home, 14780 N. 107th St., Longmont, CO 80504, or HopeWest Hospice in Grand Junction.



Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, January 15, at 1:00 p.m. at the Grand Junction Church of Christ, 2893 Patterson Road, Grand Junction, CO. Burial services will be conducted at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado on Thursday, January 16, at 10:00 a.m.



Palisade Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.

