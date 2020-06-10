Drew Blake Chambliss



November 7, 1985 - June 4, 2020



Drew Blake Chambliss, age 34 years young, passed away peacefully in his sleep June 4, 2020, in the comfort of his own bed with his "damn pillow" in his arms.



He was born November 7, 1985, in Aurora, Colorado, to Blake Chambliss and Terri Brewer. He graduated from Heritage High School in 2004, and went on to study Finance at University of Colorado Denver.



All Drew wanted in life was to have a family of his own and he achieved that by marrying Wendy Omar May 11, 2020, and becoming a father to the beautiful Liz. Liz always called him the "smartest, funniest, craziest dad ever!"



Family, fishing and music were his life. He enjoyed playing golf, camping, hiking and everything to do with the outdoors. Drew had an amazing entrepreneurial spirit; he took up carpentry where he made unique pieces for all his family, and grew gourmet mushrooms to sell at the local farmer's markets. Playing video games late into the night with his wife was a favorite activity the two shared. He always knew how to have a good time and how to make everyone laugh. He was always the life of the party, with the biggest and kindest heart.



Drew is survived by his beloved wife, Wendy; daughter, Liz; parents, Terri, Tom and Blake; sister, Ashley; nephew, Dorian; grandparents, Shirley Hall, Leo Brewer, Blake Chambliss, Sr., and Sheila Kowal, and many aunts, uncles and cousins.



Funeral services will be held today, June 10, 2020, at 2:00 p.m., at Brown's Cremation and Funeral Services, 904 North 7th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81501.



The family will greet friends at the funeral home from 1:15 p.m. until the start of the service.



