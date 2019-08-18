Duane Crandell
June 28, 1962 - July 14, 2019
Duane Crandell, 57, of Northglenn, CO, passed away in his sleep near Cripple Creek, Colorado on July 14, 2019.
The eldest child of Lawrence "Larry" and Nancy Crandell, Duane was born June 28, 1962, in Grand Junction, Colorado. The family settled in Northglenn in 1969. Duane graduated from Northglenn High School and worked for several years as a machinist at NAPA Auto, and then as a stair builder/ delivery driver for Stairs Incorporated.
Duane enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with his family at the ranch homestead near Debeque and the family retreat near Cripple Creek. He was known for his compassion, helping friends and strangers in any way he could, and for his ability to reach out and make friends in all walks of life.
Duane is survived by his father, Larry Crandell; brothers, Kevin (Thao), Steven, and Sean Crandell; sister, Laura (Shawn) Keith; nephew, Kirt Keith, and niece, Suzi Crandell. He was preceded in death by his mother, Nancy Crandell.
Services will be August 21, 11:00 a.m, at Immaculate Heart of Mary in Northglenn. Lunch will be served immediately following services.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 18, 2019