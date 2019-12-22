Guest Book View Sign Service Information Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction , CO 81505 (970)-243-2450 Send Flowers Obituary

Duane Lee Lawrence



June 1, 1940 - December 12, 2019



Duane Lee Lawrence was born in Hendricks, Minnesota, to Leslie G. Lawrence and Eleanor Amundson Lawrence June 1, 1940.



He received his undergraduate degree from Valley City State Teachers' College in Valley City, ND, and his Master's and Doctorate degrees from the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks.



Throughout his career he was an educator in Oregon and North Dakota, Director of Student Opportunity Programs at the University of North Dakota, Superintendent of the North Dakota Industrial School in Mandan, Director of the Southeast Human Service Center in Fargo, and Director of the Sunrise Center for Substance Abuse at Pomerado Hospital in Poway, CA. In addition, he consulted in management training for police and highway patrol organizations across California.



He is survived by his wife, Carol; former wife, Connie Seaborn; daughters, Dee (Mark) Franta, Dana (Michael) Potter, and Carla Lawrence; sisters, Lavonne (Ken) Merkes and Marie Albertson; six grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.



His proudest achievement, in addition to being "Dad" to his very special daughters, was being a 36-year member of, and providing service to, the Alcoholics Anonymous organization and its members. He will be remembered and treasured by many.



Burial will be at a later date in Greenwood Cemetery in Fisher, Minnesota.



