Dwight "Shorty" Webster Frantz
April 30, 1935 - October 6, 2019
Dwight Webster "Shorty" Frantz passed away surrounded by his family at Pioneers Medical Center at the age of 84. He died of complications related to congestive heart failure.
Shorty was born to Charles and Julia Frantz in McPherson, Kansas. He has one sister, Mary J., and they lived in Canton, Kansas. Shorty joined the Army's 10th Mountain Division. He was stationed in Germany, serving his country from 1955 to 1958, working as a tracked vehicle mechanic.
In 1963 he married Lois Ratzlaff, whom he had known growing up in Canton. He didn't want to live in the flatlands of Kansas and vacation in the mountains so they moved to Meeker, CO where his friend, Frank, lived.
In 1970 Shorty went to work for The Town of Meeker in the public works department. He stayed there until his retirement in 1999. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, and his wife, Lois, of 37 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Charlie (Gail) Frantz of Meeker; JD (Kim) Frantz of Rifle; Web (Kristine) Frantz of Meeker; Sondra (John) Babb of Craig, and Oren (Cindy) Frantz of Meeker; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.
Shorty was the most amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had the greatest sense of humor and chuckle. He will be missed very much by his family and friends!
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019