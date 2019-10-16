Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Dwight Webster Frantz. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Dwight "Shorty" Webster Frantz



April 30, 1935 - October 6, 2019



Dwight Webster "Shorty" Frantz passed away surrounded by his family at Pioneers Medical Center at the age of 84. He died of complications related to congestive heart failure.



Shorty was born to Charles and Julia Frantz in McPherson, Kansas. He has one sister, Mary J., and they lived in Canton, Kansas. Shorty joined the Army's 10th Mountain Division. He was stationed in Germany, serving his country from 1955 to 1958, working as a tracked vehicle mechanic.



In 1963 he married Lois Ratzlaff, whom he had known growing up in Canton. He didn't want to live in the flatlands of Kansas and vacation in the mountains so they moved to Meeker, CO where his friend, Frank, lived.



In 1970 Shorty went to work for The Town of Meeker in the public works department. He stayed there until his retirement in 1999. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, and his wife, Lois, of 37 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Charlie (Gail) Frantz of Meeker; JD (Kim) Frantz of Rifle; Web (Kristine) Frantz of Meeker; Sondra (John) Babb of Craig, and Oren (Cindy) Frantz of Meeker; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.



Shorty was the most amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had the greatest sense of humor and chuckle. He will be missed very much by his family and friends!

Dwight "Shorty" Webster FrantzApril 30, 1935 - October 6, 2019Dwight Webster "Shorty" Frantz passed away surrounded by his family at Pioneers Medical Center at the age of 84. He died of complications related to congestive heart failure.Shorty was born to Charles and Julia Frantz in McPherson, Kansas. He has one sister, Mary J., and they lived in Canton, Kansas. Shorty joined the Army's 10th Mountain Division. He was stationed in Germany, serving his country from 1955 to 1958, working as a tracked vehicle mechanic.In 1963 he married Lois Ratzlaff, whom he had known growing up in Canton. He didn't want to live in the flatlands of Kansas and vacation in the mountains so they moved to Meeker, CO where his friend, Frank, lived.In 1970 Shorty went to work for The Town of Meeker in the public works department. He stayed there until his retirement in 1999. Shorty was preceded in death by his parents; sister, and his wife, Lois, of 37 years. He is survived by his children and their spouses: Charlie (Gail) Frantz of Meeker; JD (Kim) Frantz of Rifle; Web (Kristine) Frantz of Meeker; Sondra (John) Babb of Craig, and Oren (Cindy) Frantz of Meeker; 15 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren.Shorty was the most amazing man, husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had the greatest sense of humor and chuckle. He will be missed very much by his family and friends! Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 16, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close