Dylan Michael Coleman
1998 - 2020
January 24, 1998 - June 23, 2020

Dylan Michael Coleman was born on January 23, 1998, to Brenda Kay (Springmeyer) Lawrence and Michael Parker Coleman in Grand Junction, Colorado. Little did anyone know what a vibrant, happy, kind young man he would grow up to be. Dylan was born an outdoorsman. He loved hunting, fishing, shooting sports, and time at the lake with his family and friends.

Dylan was a very devoted loving father, beloved brother, cherished son, and special grandson. He could make anyone around him laugh with his mischievous smile, hardy laugh, and silly outfits. Music was a huge part of Dylan's life. If he wasn't singing, he'd be dancing. Dylan attended Holy Family Catholic School, Redlands Middle School, and Fruita Monument High School.

He is survived by his son, Chase Coleman; mother, Brenda (Springmeyer) Lawrence; father, Michael Coleman; step-father, James Lawrence; sister, Kimbrie (Coleman) Partyka (Matthew); nieces, Everly and Rhylin Partyka; grandparents, JoAnn Coleman, and Sharon and Michael Springmeyer, and step-grandmother, Heidi Lawrence.

Services will be held at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Thursday, July 2, at 1:00 p.m.

A donation account has been set up for his son, Chase. Donations can be made at Wells Fargo under "The Dylan Coleman donation account."


Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jul. 1, 2020.
