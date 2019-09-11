Earl Edward Stevens

Obituary
Earl Edward Stevens

December 7, 1936 - September 3, 2019

Eddie Stevens, 82, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 3 at HopeWest Care Center, following a long illness.

He was the son of Archie and Olive Stevens of Collbran, CO.

Eddie was married to Margaret (Peden) on December 3, 1983.

From the time he was a child, Eddie wanted to be a truck driver. He fulfilled his dream by driving everything from construction equipment, tractor trailers, Trailways Buses, and anything with wheels or tracks.

He was a very talented musician. He played guitar in many different venues, and especially enjoyed playing in church where he felt closest to his Lord.

He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Corrine Britton of FL; Diana Stevens of CT; sisters, Janet Biermann of CT; Jeanne (Richard) Dillon of Molina, CO; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Eddie is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Darren Stevens.

Per his request, services are not planned at this time. Instead, please perform a random act of kindness in his memory.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 11, 2019
