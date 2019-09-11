Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Earl Edward Stevens. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Earl Edward Stevens



December 7, 1936 - September 3, 2019



Eddie Stevens, 82, of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away peacefully, Tuesday, September 3 at HopeWest Care Center, following a long illness.



He was the son of Archie and Olive Stevens of Collbran, CO.



Eddie was married to Margaret (Peden) on December 3, 1983.



From the time he was a child, Eddie wanted to be a truck driver. He fulfilled his dream by driving everything from construction equipment, tractor trailers, Trailways Buses, and anything with wheels or tracks.



He was a very talented musician. He played guitar in many different venues, and especially enjoyed playing in church where he felt closest to his Lord.



He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Corrine Britton of FL; Diana Stevens of CT; sisters, Janet Biermann of CT; Jeanne (Richard) Dillon of Molina, CO; eight grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.



Eddie is preceded in death by his parents; and son, Darren Stevens.



Per his request, services are not planned at this time. Instead, please perform a random act of kindness in his memory.

