Edith Fae GregoryApril 19, 1941 - June 22, 2020Edie transitioned to her Heavenly home on June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.She was born, the first of four children to Jack and Joyce Masters, at home in Aztec, New Mexico. The family lived a short time in California where they were joined by a sister, JoNell, then in Utah where they gained a brother, Vernon, and another sister, Bobbie Jean. In 1950 the family moved to Rifle, Colorado and finally settled in Grand Junction in 1955.After graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1959, she worked for Citizens Finance until her first marriage in 1963, to Lawrence Gregory, a coach and teacher from Central High School. With this marriage she gained a daughter, Kim. They also had a son, Larry, and a daughter, Jackie. Before they divorced they lived in several states which led to some interesting work experiences. She worked for the Quaker Oats Research Laboratory in Barrington, Illinois and the Kansas State University Football Office in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1973 they settled in Phoenix where she began a 20 year career with Honeywell, in addition to selling real estate on the side.God blessed her by sending an amazing man, Bob Golden, into her life who became her devoted husband. After retiring from Honeywell they moved back to her beloved Colorado. Here she was able to find peace in the serenity of the mountains she loved so much while growing up here. She loved planting flowers in the springtime, being outdoors, and going for drives in the mountains. Her hobbies included house plants, stamping, and scrapbooking. Her weekly Bible Study brought her much joy. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. They were her life.Preceding her to Heaven were her parents, Jack and Joyce Masters, and brother, Vernon Masters.Survivors include sisters, JoNell and Bobbie Jean Masters, both of Grand Junction; the love of her life, Bob Golden; son, Larry (Denise) Gregory; daughter, Jackie (Nate) Spencer; step-daughter, Kim Gregory; grandsons, Dustyn (Jennifer), Sheldyn, Austyn, and great-grandson, Andrew Gregory; step-grandchildren, Devyn, Kylee, Taylor, Natalie, Calvin, Emily, Julie, and Jake.In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HopeWest Hospice in Edie's name.