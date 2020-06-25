Edith Fae Gregory
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edith's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edith Fae Gregory

April 19, 1941 - June 22, 2020

Edie transitioned to her Heavenly home on June 22, 2020, after a courageous battle with pulmonary fibrosis.

She was born, the first of four children to Jack and Joyce Masters, at home in Aztec, New Mexico. The family lived a short time in California where they were joined by a sister, JoNell, then in Utah where they gained a brother, Vernon, and another sister, Bobbie Jean. In 1950 the family moved to Rifle, Colorado and finally settled in Grand Junction in 1955.

After graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1959, she worked for Citizens Finance until her first marriage in 1963, to Lawrence Gregory, a coach and teacher from Central High School. With this marriage she gained a daughter, Kim. They also had a son, Larry, and a daughter, Jackie. Before they divorced they lived in several states which led to some interesting work experiences. She worked for the Quaker Oats Research Laboratory in Barrington, Illinois and the Kansas State University Football Office in Manhattan, Kansas. In 1973 they settled in Phoenix where she began a 20 year career with Honeywell, in addition to selling real estate on the side.

God blessed her by sending an amazing man, Bob Golden, into her life who became her devoted husband. After retiring from Honeywell they moved back to her beloved Colorado. Here she was able to find peace in the serenity of the mountains she loved so much while growing up here. She loved planting flowers in the springtime, being outdoors, and going for drives in the mountains. Her hobbies included house plants, stamping, and scrapbooking. Her weekly Bible Study brought her much joy. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. They were her life.

Preceding her to Heaven were her parents, Jack and Joyce Masters, and brother, Vernon Masters.

Survivors include sisters, JoNell and Bobbie Jean Masters, both of Grand Junction; the love of her life, Bob Golden; son, Larry (Denise) Gregory; daughter, Jackie (Nate) Spencer; step-daughter, Kim Gregory; grandsons, Dustyn (Jennifer), Sheldyn, Austyn, and great-grandson, Andrew Gregory; step-grandchildren, Devyn, Kylee, Taylor, Natalie, Calvin, Emily, Julie, and Jake.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HopeWest Hospice in Edie's name.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown's Cremation & Funeral Service Inc
904 N 7Th St
Grand Junction, CO 81501
(970) 255-8888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved