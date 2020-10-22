1/1
Edith Sundermann
1933 - 2020
May 5, 1933 - October 11, 2020

Edith Sundermann returned home on October 11, 2020, to be with Erich, her husband.

Edith was born in 1933, and lived through WWII in Germany, traveled to Argentina where she met Erich, then left with $100 in their pocket to make a new life with their young family in Cleveland, Ohio. They raised three children there and owned and operated a machine shop. The last few years she lived in Fruita, Colorado, enjoying her garden and the wonders of nature.

She was the loving wife of Erich Sundermann (deceased); loving mother "Mutti" of Roland, Elke, and Brigitte, and loving "Oma" of Cole, Cassidy, and Gage. She will be remembered for her constant and infectious smile, her homemade cookies that she would always have ready for company, and her adventurous spirit that gave her the stories she loved to tell and that everyone enjoyed.

Published in The Daily Sentinel on Oct. 22, 2020.
