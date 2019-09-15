Edmund Allen Spring
September 1, 1951 - April 21, 2019
Edmund "Ed" Allen Sprung, 67, of Grand Junction, passed away at HopeWest Hospice on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday.
Ed started at Safeway warehouse, and worked at several stores as a produce manager. He was employed by Safeway for 42 years.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Emma (Strutz) Sprung and Charles Sprung; two sisters, and three brothers.
He is survived by his wife, Cydne; son, Allen Sprung, of Grand Junction, CO; step-children, Andrea Cox of Denver, CO; Adam Brudigam of Snohomish, WA, and Allyson Brudigam of Oroville, CA; nine step-grandchildren; sisters, Meri O'Hare of KS, and Elizabeth Call of ID; brothers, James of AK; George of NC; August of MO, and Jon of MO, and 22 nieces and nephews.
Anyone wishing to donate in Ed's honor, please do so to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 21, at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019