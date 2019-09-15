Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edmund Allen Sprung. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Orchard Mesa Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Edmund Allen Sprung



September 1, 1951 - April 21, 2019



Edmund "Ed" Allen Sprung, 67, of Grand Junction, passed away at HopeWest Hospice on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday.



Ed started at Safeway warehouse, and worked at several stores as a produce manager. He was employed by Safeway for 42 years.



Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Emma (Strutz) Sprung and Charles Sprung; two sisters, and three brothers.



He is survived by his wife, Cydne; son, Allen Sprung, of Grand Junction, CO; step-children, Andrea Cox of Denver, CO; Adam Brudigam of Snohomish, WA, and Allyson Brudigam of Oroville, CA; nine step-grandchildren; sisters, Meri O'Hare of KS, and Elizabeth Call of ID; brothers, James of AK; George of NC; August of MO, and Jon of MO, and 22 nieces and nephews.



Anyone wishing to donate in Ed's honor, please do so to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.



Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 21, at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery.

Edmund Allen SprungSeptember 1, 1951 - April 21, 2019Edmund "Ed" Allen Sprung, 67, of Grand Junction, passed away at HopeWest Hospice on April 21, 2019, Easter Sunday.Ed started at Safeway warehouse, and worked at several stores as a produce manager. He was employed by Safeway for 42 years.Ed was preceded in death by his parents, Emma (Strutz) Sprung and Charles Sprung; two sisters, and three brothers.He is survived by his wife, Cydne; son, Allen Sprung, of Grand Junction, CO; step-children, Andrea Cox of Denver, CO; Adam Brudigam of Snohomish, WA, and Allyson Brudigam of Oroville, CA; nine step-grandchildren; sisters, Meri O'Hare of KS, and Elizabeth Call of ID; brothers, James of AK; George of NC; August of MO, and Jon of MO, and 22 nieces and nephews.Anyone wishing to donate in Ed's honor, please do so to HopeWest Hospice of Grand Junction.Memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on September 21, at the Orchard Mesa Cemetery. Published in The Daily Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Daily Sentinel Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close