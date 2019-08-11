Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edna Evelyn Overman. View Sign Service Information Taylor Funeral Service & Crematory 682 1725 Rd Delta , CO 81416 (970)-874-9988 Send Flowers Obituary

Edna Evelyn Overman



September 1, 1921 - July 25, 2019



Lifetime Delta resident, Edna Overman, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2019, at Willow Tree Care Center. She was 97 years old.



Services for Edna will be held at a later date.



Edna Evelyn Pittsinger was born September 1, 1921, in Delta, Colorado, to Lorraine Evelyn (Newman) and Otto U. Pittsinger. She spent her childhood in Delta and was, until her recent passing, the oldest living graduate of Delta High School.



She married James L. Allen, December 17, 1938, in Montrose, Colorado. Together Jim and Edna raised three children, Evelyn, Jim Jr., and Kenneth. Edna and Jim shared 43 years of marriage until Jim passed away in 1981. On February 27, 1992 Edna married her longtime friend, Noel Overman, in Elko, NV. Noel passed away in 2011. With this marriage Edna gained three new children, Betty, Shirley, and Dan; step-children was not in her vocabulary. 'All our kids' as she called them. She was happiest when they came to visit.



Edna was a talented china painter a skilled quilter, and made many beautiful quilts. She loved sewing and all kinds of crafts. She loved going to quilt and craft shows, and shopping for fabric with her good friend and neighbor, Donna Kimber. She loved gardening and playing cards. She was grateful for her good friend and companion, Twyla Love, her son Dan, and wonderful neighbors. She was proud of her family and the early Delta County.



Edna is survived by sons, Jim (Beverly) Allen of Berryville, AK, and Dan (Trica) Overman of Delta, CO; daughters, Evelyn "Evie" (John) Randall of Cheyenne, WY; Betty (Gary) Doudy of Grand Junction, CO, and Shirley (Ken) Tucker of Durango, CO; brother, Don Pittsinger of Delta, CO, and sister and best friend, Rita Iler of Delta, CO, as well as many grandchildren, countless great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



Edna was preceded in death by husbands, James Allen and Noel Overman; brothers, Ronald, Richard, and Gene; son, Kenneth; three grandchildren, and her parents.



Arrangements are under the care and direction of Taylor Funeral Service and Crematory.



