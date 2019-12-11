Edward A. Pacheco
September 25, 1956 - December 6, 2019
Edward A. Pacheco, 63, of Grand Junction, passed away on December 6, 2019, in Grand Junction, CO.
Ed Pacheco was born on September 25, 1956, in Pueblo, CO and placed into the loving arms of Ed and Tabby Pacheco. He attended Lincoln High School in Denver, CO. He worked as the lead custodian at Grand Junction High School for over 20 years. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Friedberg, Germany. Ed's greatest joy in life was having family and friends together. Ed passed away surrounded by his loved ones.
Ed Pacheco is preceded in death by his parents, Ed Pacheco, and Tabby and Don McKenzie.
He is survived by his children, Ed Pacheco, and Karyn Pacheco; his wife, Joyce Davis; five grandchildren; five brothers, and two sisters.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at the Grand Junction High School Auditorium. A reception will follow at the Lakeside Community Room, 3150 Lakeside Drive.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Dec. 11, 2019