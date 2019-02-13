Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Edward William Andrews

Edward William Andrews, 78, of Saint George, Utah, passed away peacefully surrounded by family Sunday, February 10, 2019.

He was born in Coronado, California, the son of Ruth Kennedy. Ed was raised in Hawthorne, California, where he attended school until he found the love of his life, Darnell, and married her in June 1958. Their marriage was later solemnized in the Los Angeles Temple in December 1966.

The young couple moved to Hawaii in 1958 after Ed enlisted in the

Ed was a devout member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many church callings throughout his life including Elders Quorum President, Executive Secretary, Sunday School President and a variety of callings. Ed never met a stranger, enjoyed talking to everyone and loved interacting with the youth especially coaching young men's basketball.

Ed was employed in the mortgage banking industry for 42 years holding several executive positions for many financial institutions. He traveled extensively throughout his life, visiting much of the Continental United States, including world-wide trips to Europe, Mexico, Asia and Hawaii. He enjoyed going to the movies with his beloved Darnell and was the family movie critic. He loved reading, studying history, miscellaneous trivia, music of all kinds and the theater arts, especially musicals.

He was an accomplished athlete and excelled at most sports including tennis, racquetball, pickleball, softball and basketball. He won several gold medals in the Huntsman Senior Games and never missed an opportunity to watch a major sporting event including a trip to the U.S. Open Tennis Tournament. His favorite teams were the Denver Broncos, New York Yankees, Boston Celtics, and USC Trojans. His favorite team of all was his family and he cheered the loudest for all his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Ed is survived by wife, Darnell Andrews; daughter, Janell and Bill Ogle, Grand Junction, CO; three sons, Scott and Debra Andrews, Colorado Springs, CO; Craig and Leslie Andrews, Ivins, UT, and Jeff and Xela Andrews, Keller, TX; sisters, Donna Torino, Jacksonville, FL, and Barbara Day, Warren, OR; brother, Tony Andrews, Chino, CA; 13 grandchildren, and 19 great- grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Kennedy; sister, Connie Pittman and grandson, Brett Cox.

In lieu of flowers please brighten someone's day, be happy no matter your circumstances, serve someone, spend valuable time with a little one or a grandchild, hit a golf ball, tennis ball or pickleball in Ed's honor!

Funeral service will be held Friday, February 15, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Sunset Stake Center, 82 North Dixie Drive, St. George, Utah. Visitations will be held Thursday, February 14, 2019 from 6 - 7:00 p.m. at Metcalf Mortuary, 288 West St. George Blvd, St. George, Utah and prior to service from 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. at the Stake Center.

