Edward Kauffman
August 23, 1925 - November 21, 2019
Edward Kauffman passed away at the age of 94, on November 21, 2019, surrounded by family at the Horizon Care Center in Eckert, Colorado.
Known as "Ed" by all his friends, he was born in Brush, Colorado on August 23, 1925, to Margaret and Jacob Kauffman. Ed was a WWII Veteran. He saw action in Guam, Philippines and Japan.
When Ed returned home, he found work in Palisade, Colorado and met his wife of 67 years, Phyllis. He was employed for over 30 years at Western Implement, in sales, and enjoyed this position until his retirement.
Ed is survived by sons, Larry Kauffman (Linda), and Rick Kauffman (Tami), and daughter, Tami (Paul) Kitsmiller.
The family ask that all donations be forwarded to Delta County Hospice, 195 Stafford Ln., P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416. A remembrance will be announced at a later date.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Nov. 23, 2019