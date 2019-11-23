Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Edward Kauffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Edward Kauffman



August 23, 1925 - November 21, 2019



Edward Kauffman passed away at the age of 94, on November 21, 2019, surrounded by family at the Horizon Care Center in Eckert, Colorado.



Known as "Ed" by all his friends, he was born in Brush, Colorado on August 23, 1925, to Margaret and Jacob Kauffman. Ed was a WWII Veteran. He saw action in Guam, Philippines and Japan.



When Ed returned home, he found work in Palisade, Colorado and met his wife of 67 years, Phyllis. He was employed for over 30 years at Western Implement, in sales, and enjoyed this position until his retirement.



Ed is survived by sons, Larry Kauffman (Linda), and Rick Kauffman (Tami), and daughter, Tami (Paul) Kitsmiller.



The family ask that all donations be forwarded to Delta County Hospice, 195 Stafford Ln., P.O. Box 24, Delta, CO 81416. A remembrance will be announced at a later date.

