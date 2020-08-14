Edward "Ed" Leon CookMay 31, 1932 - July 24, 2020Ed Cook passed away July 24, 2020, at the Veteran's Community Center in Rifle, CO, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was 88.Ed was born in Vici, Oklahoma, May 31, 1932, to Robert and Myrtle Cook. His family moved to Montrose where he grew up helping on the family farm and graduated from Montrose High School. He joined the Army in 1952, and served until 1954.Ed married Carole Wood of Montrose in July of 1953. They divorced after having four children and have remained friends until this day. He loved fishing, hunting, golf, the Broncos, and spending time with family. He retired from City Market after many years of service in the grocery business. He was the most generous, kind, and loving father who left us with incredible memories that we will cherish forever.He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred Cook, and niece, Barbara Cook. He is survived by his children, Clint (Lisa) Cook of Jackson, Wyoming; Trina (Kirk) Swallow of Rifle, CO; Trent (Linda) Cook of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Brad (Angie) Cook of Durango, CO; four grandchildren; seven great-grandkids; several nieces; a nephew, and many friends. He is also survived by brothers, Leslie (Marge) Cook of Montrose, and Richard (Marilyn) Cook of Montrose, and sister, Margie (Vick) Ahlberg of Delta, CO.Cremation has taken place and a graveside service at the Veteran's Cemetery in Grand Junction will take place at a later date.