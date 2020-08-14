1/
Edward Leon "Ed" Cook
1932 - 2020
Edward "Ed" Leon Cook

May 31, 1932 - July 24, 2020

Ed Cook passed away July 24, 2020, at the Veteran's Community Center in Rifle, CO, after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's. He was 88.

Ed was born in Vici, Oklahoma, May 31, 1932, to Robert and Myrtle Cook. His family moved to Montrose where he grew up helping on the family farm and graduated from Montrose High School. He joined the Army in 1952, and served until 1954.

Ed married Carole Wood of Montrose in July of 1953. They divorced after having four children and have remained friends until this day. He loved fishing, hunting, golf, the Broncos, and spending time with family. He retired from City Market after many years of service in the grocery business. He was the most generous, kind, and loving father who left us with incredible memories that we will cherish forever.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Alfred Cook, and niece, Barbara Cook. He is survived by his children, Clint (Lisa) Cook of Jackson, Wyoming; Trina (Kirk) Swallow of Rifle, CO; Trent (Linda) Cook of Scottsdale, Arizona, and Brad (Angie) Cook of Durango, CO; four grandchildren; seven great-grandkids; several nieces; a nephew, and many friends. He is also survived by brothers, Leslie (Marge) Cook of Montrose, and Richard (Marilyn) Cook of Montrose, and sister, Margie (Vick) Ahlberg of Delta, CO.

Cremation has taken place and a graveside service at the Veteran's Cemetery in Grand Junction will take place at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Sentinel on Aug. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Callahan-Edfast Mortuary & Crematory Inc
2515 Patterson Rd
Grand Junction, CO 81505
(970) 243-2450
